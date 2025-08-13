Elevate your catering experience with Distinctive Catering

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Distinctive Catering is one of West Michigan's premiere caterers. They have over 100 partner venues throughout the region and have been winners of Grand Rapids Magazine's "Best Caterer" for multiple years.

Distinctive Catering doesn't just provide for weddings. Their staff is able to accommodate corporate events large and small, as well as social events such as fundraisers, showers, non-profit galas, celebrations of life, and more.

They can customize menus and service styles to fit any event, ensuring that any sized event and those with dietary restrictions have their needs met.

Madeline and Kenny Doyle from Distinctive Catering spoke to Todd about the services the company provides for your next event!

distinctivecatering.com

