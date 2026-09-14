'El Hispanohablante' brings its pages to life with augmented reality

A West Michigan Spanish-language newspaper is putting a new twist on ink and paper: augmented reality that brings its printed photos to life.

El Hispanohablante has begun adding AR to select photos in its pages, letting readers point a smartphone camera at a printed image and watch it play out like a short video clip. No app download is required — readers simply aim their phone's camera at a QR code next to the image, then the photo, and the still image transitions into motion. Some AR-enabled photos also pull up additional background information tied to the story, beyond what runs in the printed article itself.

The idea, according to the paper's team, was partly inspired by the moving newspaper photographs seen in the Harry Potter films. One of the reasons for the new tech is to encourage younger people to read the paper.

The technology costs readers nothing and requires no account or download — just a smartphone camera pointed at the page.

Watch our interview to see it in action!

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