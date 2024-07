Enjoy the tasty harvest of the summer with live music and live music at the Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm Cherry Festival on July 12 and 13.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, enjoy everything the Cherry Festival including cherry-flavored foods and pastries, a play area for the kids, cherry beverages, and so much more.

Learn more about events happening at the farm at dunnebackgirls.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok