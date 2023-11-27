Ebels General Store celebrating anniversary for hunters in December

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For generations Ebels General Store has been a go-to destination for those looking for quality meats, produce, and groceries. But Chris Ebels, whose family opened the first store in Falmouth, says they are "heavy on the meats." Local hunters know this well as deer are processed at Ebels every year and the company's success in processing and smoking meats led them to create Little Town Jerky. This is the 40-year anniversary of deer processing at the store and to celebrate they are offering $40 in free smoked meats like bacon and pork chops for any one who has their deer processed at their store.

And don't miss out on Taste of Christmas which takes place in the store the second week of December. There will be plenty of free samples of prime rib, smoked pork loin, smoked turkey, and more.

While you're there, don't forget to check out Ebels Clothing Department and The Bridge Coffee Shop as well to get some holiday shopping and a great cup of coffee and pastry.

