Easy Meals for College Students with Shanthi Appelo

As college students head back to campus, life quickly fills up with new classes, meeting roommates, navigating dorm life, and adjusting to packed schedules. Amid all the change, figuring out how to eat healthy can feel like another challenge, but it doesn’t have to be.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo shared healthy recipes for college students.

First, Shanthi advises students to stock smart staples. This includes products such as canned beans, microwavable brown rice, frozen vegetables, eggs and pre-cooked proteins like rotisserie chicken or tofu are budget-friendly and versatile.

Meal prepping once is essential to alleviate cooking time. Chop fruits and veggies at the start of the week for grab-and-go snacks or quick add-ins.

Overnight oats, whole grain wraps with nut butter and banana or a bento box of hard-boiled eggs with fruit, hummus and crackers can all be prepped in advance. These make for a quick, easy breakfast as well.

Keep your dorm stocked with balanced snacks like trail mix, cheese sticks, yogurt and hummus with baby carrots. This helps maintain energy between classes and prevent mindless late-night eating.

Here’s a lineup of healthy meal ideas from breakfast to dinner tailored to your setup, whether you’re working with just a microwave or have access to a stove:

Microwave-Friendly Brown Rice Power Bowl

A bowl of microwavable brown rice and veggies, canned black beans or rotisserie chicken and avocado slices help keep you full and fueled for hours. Not only is it easy to prepare, but it’s balanced with fiber, protein and healthy fats. To add a little more excitement to the meal, drizzle some of your favorite dressing or salsa on top and sprinkle some shredded or crumbled cheese.

Dorm-Friendly Yogurt Parfait

Quick and rich in protein and probiotics, a parfait is perfect for breakfast or a post-class snack. Simply layer Greek yogurt, half of a sliced banana, some berries with granola and a drizzle of honey or nut butter.

One-pot Coconut Curry Gyoza with Frozen Veggies

This is a comfort food upgrade packed with nutrients and flavor - and it only requires cleaning one pot. While this recipe features four steps to enhance flavor and texture, it can be simplified by adding all the ingredients in the pan and letting it simmer over medium heat. Cut down on dishes by using kitchen shears to “chop” the scallion.

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients



1/2 12 oz bag frozen of 3 pepper and onion blend

1 Tbsp. olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced or 1 Tbsp. jarred garlic

1 jar (4 oz) Thai red curry paste

1 14-ounce can coconut milk

2 Tbsp. soy sauce, or more to taste

½ lime, juiced

15-20 frozen dumplings

Optional: 2 cups fresh spinach

Toppings: chopped scallion greens and chili crisp



Instructions



Heat a large pan over medium high heat. Once hot, add the pepper and onion blend. Sear for 3-4 minutes, stirring constantly to get the moisture out. Turn the temperature down to medium-low and add olive oil and garlic. After 2-3 minutes once garlic is fragrant, add Thai curry paste, coconut milk and soy sauce. Add frozen dumplings and allow to simmer in the sauce. Once cooked throughout, about 10 minutes, add spinach and stir until combined. Top dish with chopped scallions and chili crisp.



