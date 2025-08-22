Easy, healthy back-to-school snacks with Meijer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Back-to-school season is here, and that means busy schedules, hungry kids and the never-ending search for snacks that are both fun and nutritious. Jen Plaggemars, Meijer Research and Development Chef, visited the Morning Mix to share four easy recipes to fuel up for a successful school year!

Cookie Crumble Yogurt Parfaits

Yields: 4 parfaits

Ingredients:



2 cups Meijer Vanilla Greek Yogurt

2 cups chopped strawberries

2 cups blueberries

1 cup Meijer Cookie Crumble Trail Mix

Method:



Layer ¼ cup Greek yogurt, ¼ cup strawberries, ¼ cup blueberries, and 2 tablespoons cookie trail mix in glass cups or mason jars. Repeat the layers. Enjoy right away or keep in the fridge until ready to serve.

Pro tip: Place your yogurt in a piping bag (or re-sealable bag) and pipe into the cups or jars for a cleaner look.

PB & J Energy Bites

Yields: 12 bites

Ingredients:



½ cup True Goodness by Meijer Creamy Peanut Butter

¼ cup Frederik’s by Meijer Pure Maple Syrup

1 ¼ cup Meijer Old-Fashioned Oats

½ cup Meijer Peanut Butter and Jelly-Style Trail Mix

Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling on top (optional)

Method:



In a large mixing bowl, combine peanut butter, maple syrup, oats and trail mix. Stir until well combined. If too dry or crumbly, add more peanut butter or maple syrup. If too wet, add more oats. Roll mixture into equally sized bites (about 1 ½ tablespoons per each). Sprinkle with flaky sea salt, if desired. Enjoy immediately or store in an airtight container and enjoy for up to 1 week.

Veggie Ranch Pinwheels

Yields: about 20 pinwheels

Ingredients:



1 (8 ounce) package Meijer Cream Cheese, softened

2 tablespoons ranch dip

½ cup finely chopped broccoli florets

½ cup finely chopped cauliflower florets

½ cup finely chopped baby carrots

½ cup finely chopped sugar snap peas

1 cup Meijer Thick-Cut Shredded Colby Jack Cheese

½ package (4 each) Meijer Burrito Flour Tortillas

Method:



In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese with ranch dip until smooth. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Lay one tortilla flat on a large cutting board and spread 2-3 tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture evenly over the surface. Sprinkle with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, snap peas and cheese. Roll the tortilla tightly into a log. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes (this makes them easier to slice). Cut into 1-inch pinwheels and arrange on a platter. Serve chilled. Store any extras in an airtight container in the fridge and enjoy for up to 3 days.

Pro tip: Buy a Fresh from Meijer Vastly Veggie Tray for this recipe - it has many of the ingredients that you’ll need!

Pepperoni Pinwheels

Yields: about 20 pinwheels

Ingredients:



1 (8 ounce) package Meijer Cream Cheese, softened

¼ cup Meijer Pizza Sauce

1 tablespoon Meijer Italian Seasoning

1 (4 ounce) package Meijer Sliced Turkey Pepperoni

1 cup Meijer Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

½ package (4 each) Meijer Burrito Flour Tortillas

Method:



In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, pizza sauce and Italian seasoning until smooth. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Lay one tortilla flat on a large cutting board and spread 2-3 tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture evenly over the surface. Arrange pepperoni in a single layer over the cream cheese. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Roll the tortilla tightly into a log. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes (this makes them easier to slice). Cut into 1-inch pinwheels and arrange on a platter. Serve chilled. Store any extras in an airtight container in the fridge and enjoy for up to 3 days.

Visit meijer.com for more recipes.

