East Grand Rapids Harvest and Beer Festival returns for second year

The fall season brings plenty of activities to do across West Michigan, and some, like the East Grand Rapids Harvest and Beer Festival, don't need a far trip to a pumpkin patch or cider mill to get that fall foodie fix.

Returning for a second year, the festival runs through October 18 in Gaslight Village. Running from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M. each day, attendees will be able to sample tastings from local food trucks and over 14 Michigan breweries. Spirits and non-alcoholic options will be available as well.

Other family-friendly activities will be present, including pumpkin painting and scarecrow building. Live music will also be played from regional bands throughout the day, and there are volunteering opportunities for teen guests.

The event is free to attend, however, taste and game tickets can be purchased in packages of six for $20 or 12 tickets for $30. Event proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan.

