Early bird registration open for annual Golf "Fore" Hospice outing

Summer will be here before we know it, which means that Centrica Care Navigators' annual Golf "Fore" Hospice event is returning! The outing will be held at Binder Park Golf Course in Battle Creek on Friday, June 19 beginning at 9 A.M.

Early bird registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open for the event online, with prices ranging from $125 for individual golfers, $500 for teams, to $5,000 for sponsorship packages. A lunch buffet and prizes following the golf round will be served to participating golfers and teams.

An online silent auction is also set to return and is open to those who choose not to participate in the golf event. Future information has yet to be announced.

All proceeds will benefit Centrica Care Navigators Open Access Program, ensuring that hospice care is still available to those who do not have private health insurance or qualify for Medicare or Medicade. Centrica Care Navigators is hoping to raise $46,000 from this year's event.

Tonya Collins Centrica Care Navigators sat down with Todd to talk about the event.

