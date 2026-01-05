Dry January beverages with Drink GR's Nate Blury

The New Year is upon us, and while the Eve celebrations may have ended, the new year brings a chance to try Dry January. Nate Blury with Drink GR returned to the Morning Mix to share a clean margarita recipe, as well as mocktail brands to look into for those seeking to reduce their alcohol intake during the new year.

Clean Margarita Recipe

Ingredients:



2 oz Blanco Tequila (100% agave)

1 oz Fresh lime juice

1 oz Agave syrup

Garnish: Lime wedge and salt for the rim (optional)

Instructions:



Rim the glass: Rub a lime wedge around the rim of a rocks glass and dip it in salt. Combine: Add tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar to a shaker with ice. Shake: Shake well until chilled (about 15 seconds). Strain: Strain into the prepared glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish: Garnish with a lime wedge.

Mocktail brands available at Meijer:

Clever Mocktails

Selbach Funkelwurtz

Bero's Limited Edition Coffee Porter

For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

