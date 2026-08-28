Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival Returns to Calder Plaza for 48th Year Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calder Plaza is set to welcome Grand Rapids' longest-running ethnic festival this weekend. The Polish Heritage Society's 48th annual Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival kicks off Friday, August 28, and runs through Sunday, August 30, bringing three days of free Polish culture, music and cuisine to downtown Grand Rapids.

Dozynki is a centuries-old Polish tradition marking the end of the harvest season. The festival is one way the Polish Heritage Society keeps that tradition, and Polish heritage more broadly, alive for West Michigan.

A centerpiece of this year's celebration is the presentation of the 2026 PHS Citizen of the Year award to longtime local business owner Don Kurylowicz. A West Catholic High School graduate, Kurylowicz is known across the region as the owner behind Cannonsburg staples including the Honey Creek Inn, the Grist Mill and the Bottle Shop. He's also kept Polish culinary tradition alive by crafting kielbasa from old family recipes. The award ceremony takes place Friday at 5:45 p.m. on Calder Plaza.

This year's festival also features expanded interactive demonstrations. Special guest Papa Bojo, visiting from the east side of Michigan, will lead cultural demonstrations and heritage storytelling. The Cultural Tent will offer in-depth exhibits and workshops on traditional folk arts and customs, alongside live cooking demonstrations teaching classic Polish dishes.

"Dozynki is an incredible opportunity for West Michigan to experience the lively music, authentic food and rich traditions of Poland," said Sarah Sharpe, board member of the Polish Heritage Society. "This year is particularly special as we celebrate Don Kurylowicz for his deep commitment to our community, expand our interactive demonstrations, and welcome Papa Bojo from across the state."

Festival highlights include high-energy polka performances and costumed folk dance groups, a traditional food and beer tent with pierogi, kielbasa and golabki, plus the popular pączki eating contest. The Char Czarnecki Children's Tent, named for a longtime festival volunteer, offers kids' crafts Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Admission is free, with food, beverages and crafts available for purchase. Festival hours run Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The festival takes place at Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave NW. Full schedules are available at polishheritagesociety.com.