Downtown Lowell prepares to celebrate Westville Day

Grand Rapids may be the second-largest city in Michigan, but the local communities surrounding the city can also have an impact in popular culture.

Lowell is the inspiration for Westville , a supernatural thriller set in the 1990s, where one missing persons case slowly unravels into something significantly sinister. A sequel, Shadows of Westville , is set to be released this Saturday.

In celebration of the small town that inspired the series, Westville Day is set to take place this Saturday, October 25 throughout Lowell all day. A guided tour of Lowell, led by Westville author Ryder Jones, brings the real-life locations to the forefront as they provided inspiration for the series. The tour will begin at The Vault Event Space at 4 P.M. and end at New Union Brewing.

Tickets are $40 for individuals or $70 for two people and include the tour, food and refreshments at The Vault, themed keepsakes, a signed raffle entry for Ryder's novels, and more.

The day isn't just about celebrating Lowell - the event is also a day of giving to benefit the Westville Benevolence Fund through Flat River Outreach Ministries, where event proceeds will help local families in need. Other local businesses across downtown Lowell will be donating a portion of their proceeds that day to the Fund.

Tickets for the Westville tour are still available for purchase online.

Ryder and Flat River Outreach Ministries Executive Director Wendie Preiss visited the Morning Mix to discuss the community event as well as the new novel.

