Downtown Holland prepares for first "Taste of Downtown Holland"

A first-of-its kind event is coming to downtown Holland, with a fundraising element on the side. "Taste of Holland" will be Friday, September 12 from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Warehouse 6 Events, located at 136 East 6th Street.

A variety of food and drinks will be available from downtown Holland businesses, including New Holland Brewing Company, Hops at 84 East, Lemonjello's Coffee, Boatwerks Restaurant, Cherry Republic, and more.

A silent auction featuring items from downtown businesses will also be present.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite. All event proceeds will go back to downtown Holland.

Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare and Hops at 84 East executive chef and owner Bob Repp visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok