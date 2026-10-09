Dispute Resolution Center marks 40 years with Pins for Peace bowling fundraiser Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit that helps people work through conflict is celebrating 40 years with a night of bowling Saturday.

The Dispute Resolution Center of West Michigan will host its annual Pins for Peace fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 10, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Spectrum Entertainment Complex. Guests can bowl, have dinner and drinks, and take part in a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Individual tickets are $50.

Money raised helps the center continue offering accessible conflict resolution services across West Michigan.

For four decades, the center has used mediation and restorative practices to help people have conversations that can be difficult to have on their own. That includes disputes between neighbors, families navigating divorce or custody, landlord-tenant issues and situations in schools or communities where harm has occurred.

Mediation gives people a structured setting to talk through a conflict with the help of trained mediators. The center says people don’t have to wait until a conflict becomes a legal battle to get help.

Services are offered on a sliding scale. The center also provides free conflict resolution services through certain programs, including for community mental health clients and students receiving special education support.

Tickets for Pins for Peace are available at drcwm.org. People who can’t attend can also sponsor the event or donate.