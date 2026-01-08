Disney on Ice returning to Van Andel Arena

Disney On Ice has been dazzling and delighting audiences for many years, with new shows touring annually and bringing something different with each year. This year, Disney On Ice returns to Van Andel Arena Thursday, February 5 through Sunday, February 8.

This year's theme is "Road Trip Adventures", bringing generations of fans and family members together for a night of classic and newer Disney stories. "Road Trip Adventures" also brings the audience together with the performers, as this show features audience members being able to interact with performers, making it a memorable show for both parties.

Showtimes for Disney On Ice are 7 P.M. for Thursday and Friday, while Saturday and Sunday feature performances at 10:30 A.M. and 2:30 P.M. Saturday also features a prime-time performance at 6:30 P.M.

Disney on Ice skater Trey Ehre spoke with Todd and Michelle over Zoom to talk about his journey into figure skating with Disney On Ice and what audiences can expect at this year's show.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok