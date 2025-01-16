Disney on Ice: Into the Magic come to Grand Rapids, February 6-9

For kids who love Moana, Elsa and Anna, Cocoa, and any other members of the Disney cast of characters won't want to miss the upcoming performance of Disney on Ice at Van Andel Arena.

Colleen Clancy, from Galesberg, Michigan and one of the cast members of the show, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about what audiences can expect at Disney on Ice: Into the Magic.

Disney on Ice will take place at the following dates and times:

· Thursday, February 6 — 7:00 PM

· Friday, February 7 — 7:00 PM

· Saturday, February 8 — 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

· Sunday, February 9 — 10:30 AM & 2:30 PM

Tickets range from $20 to $125 and can be purchased at disneyonice.com/into-the-magic.

