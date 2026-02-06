Disney On Ice brings magic and memories at Van Andel Arena

It's time to hit the road at Van Andel Arena this weekend as Disney On Ice returns with their "Road Trip Adventures" show!

Blending beloved classics with modern favorites, these show feature Mickey Mouse and company as they travel across different iconic Disney destinations, along with interactive opportunities for audience members and bridging generations of families and fans.

The show runs at Van Andel Arena through Sunday, February 8. Showtimes are 7 P.M. tonight, with 10:30 A.M. and 2:30 P.M. showtimes on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday also has a 6:30 P.M. show.

Skater Kaitlyn Mahan spoke with Todd and Michelle about her experience as a Disney On Ice skater and what audiences can expect!

Visit ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok