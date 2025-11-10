Diabetic-friendly Thanksgiving menu options with Shanthi Appelo

Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away, and while a traditional meal has potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and many pie options, it can be difficult for individuals with diabetes to keep their insulin levels in check.

BCBS of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo, returned to the Morning Mix to share balanced and nutritious options that everyone can enjoy, such as mashed cauliflower, a fall harvest kale salad, and roasted sweet potato rounds.

