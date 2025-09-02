Degage Ministries' Open Door Bakery expanding hours and menu

Degage Ministries' Open Door Bakery is operated by women involved in Degage's workforce development program. The bakery is supported through shelter guests who have found housing as well as current residents of the Open Door Women's Center at Degage. All of the bakery's profits support the Open Door Women's Center, helping women in crisis.

The Open Door Bakery's storefront in the Heartside neighborhood has recently expanded their store hours, added menu items, and now offer DoorDash delivery.

The bakery operates Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M., as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Adding to their cookies, cupcakes, and bagels, the bakery now has two different bagel sandwiches, yogurt parfaits, and monthly muffin flavors on the menu. They also offer six new coffee flavors.

Michelle Denard, Workforce Development Manager, Degage Ministries and one of Open Door Bakery's employees, Stoney, visited the Morning Mix (with some sweet treats!) to discuss the bakery's growth.

Visit opendoorbakery.org for more information, or follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok