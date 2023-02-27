Watch Now
Davenport University offers free tax-filing services for low-income individuals

Posted at 11:25 AM, Feb 27, 2023
Filing taxes can be stressful enough but paying to get them done can only add to that stress, especially for those living check to check. Davenport University is assisting low-income individuals and families who are in this situation by offering free tax filing services across West Michigan.

Davenport University students and faculty and a host of community volunteers are manning eight tax assistance centers in West Michigan this year, providing those who make $60,000 or less assistance with their 2022 tax returns. All volunteers are IRS-certified.

“This program is a win-win,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “It’s an opportunity for our students to provide a valuable community service, and help our West Michigan neighbors earn their much-needed tax refunds and credits, while also learning valuable skills that align with their career goals.”

Many locations are appointment only. Visit taxhelp.davenport.edu or call 2-1-1 in Kent or Ottawa County to learn more and make an appointment.

