D.A. Blodgett-St. John's celebrates National Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month, and D.A. Blodgett - St. John's is a nonprofit that provides care for children and families. These range from foster care and adoption to child psychiatry and treatment programs. Their Adoptive Family Support Network (AFSN) program continues to provide resources for foster, adoptive, kinship, and guardianship to families in Michigan.

AFSN has expanded their staff across the state of Michigan, serving over 2,700 families across 81 of the state's 83 counties. The program offer mentorship and support groups, as well as educational events and family events to benefit both children and adults. They also provide specialized experience for children involved in the child welfare system.

Additionally, all AFSN staff members are adoptive parents, bringing their personal experiences to the profession.

Visit dabsj.org to learn more. You can also follow them on Facebook.

