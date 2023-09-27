D.A. Blodgett of St. John's creates archivist team to preserve the organization's 110-year history

110 years ago, the local order of The Dominican Sisters founded St. John's Home. 10 years ago, St. John's Home merged with D.A. Blodgett, but the mission remains the same: believe in kids, believe in families, and be in the business of love.

While the building is still a brand new headquarters, there is so much more history to share. The Dominican Sisters founded a history committee to help create a history wall and start an archive system at their new HQ.

Members of D.A. Blodgett- St. John's joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss how they are dedicated to properly maintaining DABSJ's century of history.

Learn more by visiting dabsj.org or calling (616) 451-2021