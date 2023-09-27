Watch Now
D.A. Blodgett of St. John's creates archivist team to preserve the organization's 110-year history

Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 11:50:04-04

110 years ago, the local order of The Dominican Sisters founded St. John's Home. 10 years ago, St. John's Home merged with D.A. Blodgett, but the mission remains the same: believe in kids, believe in families, and be in the business of love.

While the building is still a brand new headquarters, there is so much more history to share. The Dominican Sisters founded a history committee to help create a history wall and start an archive system at their new HQ.

Members of D.A. Blodgett- St. John's joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss how they are dedicated to properly maintaining DABSJ's century of history.

Learn more by visiting dabsj.org or calling (616) 451-2021

