Craft Corner: Oreo Spider Cookies

Craft Corner: Oreo Spiders
Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 28, 2021
Need a treat for the office or something fun to keep the kids busy over Halloween weekend? Try these Oreo Spider Cookies, a creepy-crawly treat people actually like!

Ingredients:

  • Frosting, Black
  • Oreos (or other sandwich cookies)
  • Pretzel sticks
  • Candy corn
  • Marshmallows

Find complete instructions for this edible craft here.

