Craft Corner: Oreo Spider Cookies
Videos
Craft Corner: Oreo Spiders
Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 10:41:24-04
Need a treat for the office or something fun to keep the kids busy over Halloween weekend? Try these Oreo Spider Cookies, a creepy-crawly treat people actually like!
Ingredients:
- Frosting, Black
- Oreos (or other sandwich cookies)
- Pretzel sticks
- Candy corn
- Marshmallows
Find complete instructions for this edible craft here.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.