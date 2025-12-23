Cozy winter reading recommendations from the Kent District Library

With winter already here, it is also a great time to cozy up with a book. The Kent District Library not only has their "Let It Snow" reading challenge until February 27, but their skilled staff are able to assist with new reading recommendations for those who might be stuck!

Readers over the ages of 11 years old are able to participate in the Let It Snow challenge, but if they read or listen to six books until that February deadline, they will receive a special mug. If an additional four books are read until February 27, readers will be entered into a Power Reading drawing for the chance to receive a gift card!

Kent District Library Programming Specialist Amber Elder sat down with Michelle to share more, including book recommendations to try during this time!

Visit kdl.org for more information.

