Country artists coming to Soaring Eagle Casino this summer

Summer has officially begun! You're probably trying to think of ways how to spend your vacation. Well whether it rains or shines, Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

It's time for a party! Join the waterpark and hotel for a Pirate Party on June 24 and 25. Make yourself a pirate hat or a paper doll pirate, then you can act like a pirate by sweeping the deck or digging for treasure. Then there will be story time with Nokomis and movie night with "The Pirates of the Caribbean."

It's one of your last chances to take advantage of kids eating free at the Family Restaurant at Soaring Eagle. Up to four kids aged 13 and under, with a registered guest room, will each receive two meal vouchers to use for either breakfast or lunch. To make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

After being gone for six years, Monster Truck Madness is back! It's the largest outdoor monster truck event in the Midwest featuring 10 monster truck superstars. Don't miss the triumphant return Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. with an epic display of fireworks to follow. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

One of the world's top comedians is coming to Soaring Eagle's Entertainment Hall, Chris Rock! On June 25, watch this multi-talented award-winning comedian display his talents live as he brings his stand-up comedy to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort for one night only on his Ego Death World Tour. Rock has been making people laugh since he first started performing in the 80s. He gained popularity when he joined the cast of SNL in the 90s, and the rest is history.

Get a sample of country sound with Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show, with special guest Elle King on July 21. Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is a mulitple Grammy, CMA, and ACM award-winner and one of Nashville's most respected and beloved musicians. Following his breakthrough solo debut album, "Traveler," Stapleton released two #1 albums last year. "Both From a Room," Volumes 1 and 2, take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Grammy Award winning producer, Dave Cobb.

Then the Zac Brown Band will hit the stage on July 30 for their "Out in the Middle Tour" with special guest The Robert Randolph Band. Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning group. Throughout their career spanning over a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart. To date, the band has won three Grammys, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, and achieved 15 #1 radio singles.

Journey will be bringing their Freedom Tour will be in Mount Pleasant on August 5. They'll be playing their chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights," and more! The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas residency, running from December 1-11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels. Since the group's formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 Top 40 singles, 25 Gold and Platinum Albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.

Wiz Khalifa and G-Eazy will take the stage on September 10. Khalifa, a military kid, spent most of his childhood bouncing around before settling in Pittsburgh. He started releasing mixtapes around 2005, racking up an increasingly high-profile set of features before breaking through with 2011's Rolling Papers.

Alice in Chains with special guest Bush. Known for their 1990s grunge sound and songs such as "Man in the Box," and "Would?" Tickets start at $32.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.