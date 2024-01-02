Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital provides behavioral health services for kids

Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 14:23:02-05

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital provides care for an entire child, both physical and mental.

Pediatric Psychologist Brittany N. Barber Garcia, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to go more in-depth about Helen DeVos Children's Hospital's pediatric behavioral services offerings.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital provides the following services to help kids with their mental and behavioral health:

  • Autism spectrum disorders/developmental disabilities clinic
  • Child psychiatry clinic
  • Chronic pain clinic
  • Neuropsychology clinic
  • Pediatric psychology clinic
  • Therapy and counseling
  • Inpatient pediatric behavioral health consultation

To learn more about these services, visit spectrumhealth.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book