Cookies With a Cause seeking donations for annual Big Cookie Drop

For those who enjoy baking this holiday season, there is a way to give back and support military personnel overseas.

"Cookies With A Cause" is a volunteer-run nonprofit founded by Shannon Top. The organization's annual Big Cookie Drop is in their seventh year, where members of the community are encouraged to drop off boxes of cookies to various locations across West Michigan. This year, there is a goal of collecting 1,500 cookies to be shipped to servicemen and women.

Cookies can be hand made or pre-purchased, as long as they are packaged and labeled what kind of cookies they are. All cookies are to be donated at the following locations on Saturday, December 6:



Sobie Meats in Walker: 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Putt Putts in Grand Rapids: 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Bekins - Grand Haven, Coopersville, and 28 th Street: 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Street: 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. Blue Water Cabinetry in Muskegon: 8 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Madison Square Sportsmen’s Club in Belmont: 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Rockford Sportsman’s Club in Rockford: 12 P.M. to 3 P.M.

Standale Home Studio in Grand Rapids: 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

VFW in Holland: 12 P.M. to 3 P.M.

Two Guys Brewing in Wyoming: 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Visit Cookies With A Cause on Facebook for more information.

