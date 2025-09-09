Consumers Energy to host "Energizing Equity Day" in Kalamazoo

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In 2025, Consumers Energy launched the "Count on Us Kalamazoo!" initiative, a year-long plan to reduce energy waste and offer resources to customers in the 49001, 49007, and 49048 zip codes. This follows a previous initiative in Flint in 2023.

Other customer-based programs that benefit from the "Count on Us" initiative include replacing thermostats to smart thermostats, install window film, duct cleaning, HVAC system repairs, and more.

Several outreach events have taken place throughout the year, and the next one, "Energizing Equity", will be September 13 at the Douglass Community Association from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. It is free to attend.

The event allows community members to connect with one another in learning more about energy management and accessibility to resources. Games, food, and giveaways will also be part of the event.

Consumers Energy's media relations specialist, Trisha Bloembergen, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the initiative so far this year as well as what event attendees can expect.

Visit consumersenergy.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok