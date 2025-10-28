Consumer's Energy prepares for fall energy-saving season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As temperatures begin to drop, Consumers Energy is preparing to help customers stay warm and keep energy bills low.

Consumers has several assistance programs available, including the Consumers Affordable Resource for Energy (CARE) Program. It is a payment plan over a 24-month period that provides an affordable, fixed monthly bill, while past due balance is paid down by the program as the customer makes their regular monthly payments. Through the Helping Neighbors Program, eligible CARE members may also receive no-cost energy upgrades in their home.

Once the 24-month period is up, customers will need to provide validation to enroll again. Enrollment for 2025 is now open.

Consumers also offers their Shut-Off Protection Plan on a year-round basis, as well as their Winter Protection Plan from November 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026.

Consumers Energy spokesperson Brian Wheeler visited the Morning Mix to share more about the programs and strategies customers can take to reduce their energy bill cost.

Visit consumersenergy.com for more information. You can also follow on Facebook.

