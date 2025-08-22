Consumers Energy pledges $2 million to offset customer summer energy bills

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Consumer's Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing nearly seven million residents in the Lower Peninsula with natural gas and/or electricity. While reducing carbon emissions and affordable energy are priority investments, Consumers is also known for their investment in the community and their customers.

Consumers Energy customers are now eligible to receive help in offsetting past due summer energy bills, thanks to Consumers' pledge of $2 million. The company will distribute the one-time assistance payments through two community partners: The Heat and Warmth Fund, and the Salvation Army.

To qualify, customers must be past due, shut-off, or have a remaining payment balance at a former address. These offsets are income-based, with qualifications also varying based on the size of the customer's household.

Customers interested in applying can call THAW at 1-800-866-THAW, or apply online at thawfund.org. Customers can also apply through the Salvation Army's website at salarmy.us.

While this initiative is crucial to those who need it, help is available for anyone by calling 211, or visiting consumersenergy.com/assistance.

Matt Johnson, Media Representative from Consumers Energy, visited the Mix to discuss more about the assistance plan.

