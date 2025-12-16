Consumers Energy offers many ways to save on winter energy bills

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Living in Michigan means adjusting for four-season weather, and winter can feel like a longer period of time for home energy bills to increase, whether that be from everyday use or to keep guests comfortable during holiday gatherings.

Consumers Energy offers multiple programs and strategies customers can utilize to reduce the cost of their energy bills as the winter months progress. Even if you regularly change your furnace filter, own a smart thermostat, or even participate in bill payment assistance services, Consumers Energy can still help those with their free Home Energy Analysis, where customers can save up to $150 annually on their bills.

Consumers Energy's head of media relations, Trisha Bloembergen, returned to the Morning Mix to share how customers can participate in a Home Energy Analysis and learn more.

Visit consumersenergy.com for more information.

