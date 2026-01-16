Consumers Energy investing $5 million in financial assistance

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As winter continues, so does the desire to stay warm. With inflation in full swing, not everyone has the luxury of increasing their thermostat when they have to choose between paying those energy bills and put food on the table.

Consumers Energy has invested $5 million to help their customers in Michigan with programs, partnerships, and assistance to combat rising energy costs. The initiative is funded by Consumers themselves, not through customer bills, and is distributed in partnership with nine different agencies across the state.

Customers can apply for assistance online through a variety of resources and by meeting eligible criteria. With each family's situation differing from one another, Consumers has options available to best fit their customer's needs.

Visit consumersenergy.com for more information.

