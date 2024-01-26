Consumers Energy Foundation accepting entries in "Put Your Town on the Map" pitch competition

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is calling for entries in the annual Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition.

The goal for the Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition is to provide $50,000 for big ideas in Michigan’s small towns. The competition aims to reward innovative ideas that attract visitors to downtowns, focus on housing, education, or employment, create community pride, and more.

Towns will populations of less than 10,000 are encouraged to apply for the competition. Submissions must be made by February 15 from chambers of commerce, local governments, downtown authorities, and similar groups.

The Consumers Energy Foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) will select 10 finalists to make their pitch at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference in June. The top three winners will receive grants worth $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000.

Consumers Energy started the competition in 2019. In 2023, grant dollars were awarded to Fennville to install bilingual community wayfinding signs, Reed City for the Crossroads Recreation Connection, and Harbor Beach to expand community gardening.

Apply and learn more at CEDAMichigan.org or call 1-800-477-5050.