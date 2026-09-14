Confluence Thought Series returns to Grand Rapids for 5th year

The fifth annual Confluence Thought Series lands in Grand Rapids Sept. 17-18, bringing two dozen visionary leaders to Kendall College of Art and Design for conversations on the ideas reshaping West Michigan.

This year's theme, "Born from Innovation," spans everything from artificial intelligence in healthcare to West Michigan's role in NASA's Artemis moon missions to the region's increasingly heated debate over data center development.

Confluence was founded in 2021 as a multi-dimensional ideas festival connecting art, music, science and technology. The Thought Series is a half-day-per-day format — sessions run mornings into early afternoon — mixing panel conversations with audience Q&A, plus a curated "field trip" each day that takes attendees behind the scenes at a local organization.

Thursday's sessions include panels on advanced tech in higher education, AI in healthcare, and West Michigan's aerospace industry and its ties to NASA's Artemis program. Thursday's field trip heads to the new downtown Grand Rapids headquarters of Array of Engineers.

Friday's sessions turn to sustainable design, Grand River restoration efforts, and the data center question — where economic development voices and water-resource and environmental experts will share the stage to keep the conversation fact-based rather than one-sided. Friday's field trip goes to the Grand Rapids Chamber for a look at the region's efforts to address its housing shortage.

Registration for one day or both is open now at confluencefest.com, with tickets ranging from free to $60.

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