Community leaders and businesses to address Kent County youth homelessness

The causes of youth homelessness is more than just a black-or-white issue. Demographically, Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, or LGBTQ+ children are at a higher risk of homelessness. Additionally, children raised in poverty or lacking a high school diploma are also more easily susceptible to experiencing homelessness. The majority of homeless youth are not homeless by choice, but often with multifaceted situations contributing to their housing situation.

In sponsorship with Covanent House Michigan, AYA Collective, Continuum of Care, arbor Circle, and Kent ISD, over 200 community members, public officials, businesses, organizations, and churches have been invited to participate in the We Exist Youth Homelessness Summit, where the community will come together to address the state of youth homelessness in Kent County. Over 325 youth members are homeless in Kent County.

The event will be held at Grand Valley State University's Seidman Center on November 13 from 8 A.M. to 10 A.M. The option to attend in-person is at capacity, but there is an opportunity for the community to participate via Zoom and register for free.

The summit will feature a youth panel sharing their experiences and how organizations can provide assistance. Community leaders will also have the opportunity to speak, and a keynote message will be delivered by Dr. Tarence Lauchie.

Arbor Circle Director of Youth Services Monique Carter and Continuum of Care Director Courtney Meyers-Keaton sat down with Todd to talk about the summit.

