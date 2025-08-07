Commonwealth Senior Living provides comfort and care to residents

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Healthy eating and exercise are key factors to living longer and healthier lives. Socializing is another important factor as we age, and Commonwealth Senior Living's services provide quality care to their residents, ensuring their golden years remain golden.

Commonwealth Senior Living offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Personalized care plans are available, ensuring that each resident's needs are being met for their specific stage of life. The facility also offers a variety of programs, ensuring that body, mind, and spirit remain active.

Commonwealth Senior Living has a farm-to-table dining program, where locally-sourced food is a staple on their menus. Their meals also cater to different dietary restrictions.

A presentation sharing how Commonwealth helps residents enjoy their golden years will be August 19 from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. at the Byron Community Center. Residents and their families will share their living journeys with Commonwealth and how their Signature Programs benefit wellness and connection to their residents.

While the event is free to attend, an RSVP is encouraged by calling (616) 779-7823 by August 17.

Visit commonwealthsl.com for more information.

