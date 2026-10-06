Commonwealth Senior Living offers food, friends, and fun!

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For many families, the questions are difficult: when is it time to talk about senior living, and how do you start?

The team at Commonwealth Senior Living says one of the biggest misconceptions is that a move takes away a parent's independence. They say it's usually the opposite. Families and residents find their spark again, starting with chef-prepared meals and new friends, and without the stress of maintaining a home.

The team says certain signs can help families decide. Are you visiting more often than you used to? Are you bringing meals several times a week? Are pills getting mixed up? Has isolation set in, with family becoming the only visitors? A checklist can help families weigh those signs and decide if it's time.

Their advice is to experience a community in person rather than rely on an online call. A tour or open house shows what daily life would actually feel like. The team also encourages families to ask about cost early, so it doesn't catch anyone off guard.

A visit in person gives you a chance to try the food as dining is a big part of the experience. Commonwealth Senior Living's menus stay varied and fresh. They also pointed to Michigan sourcing as a plus for people who care where their food comes from. For fall, the chef made a spring mix salad with an apple cider vinaigrette, built from apple cider vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and local maple syrup. It's just one example of the farm to table experience had at Commonwealth.

You can learn more and have questions answered as Commonwealth Senior Living has a community event on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Caledonia CRC on Cherry Valley Avenue. For questions, call 616-282-2433 or visit commonwealthsl.com.

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