Commonwealth Senior Living keeps loved ones engaged during holiday season

Commonwealth Senior Living offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care across three locations in Grand Rapids. Personalized care plans are available, ensuring that each resident's needs are being met for their specific stage of life.

As the holiday season approaches, Commonwealth Senior Living offers programming and activities to keep senior residents engaged. They offer Family Nights, art exhibitions, holiday Dining Delights presentations, wreath making, and more.

Commonwealth Senior Living also has a farm-to-table dining program, where locally-sourced food is a staple on their menus and able to cater to different dietary restrictions.

The community's menu staples were recently published in a cookbook for residents filled with recipes from residents, families, and associates. Sarah Woltman, Sales Director at CSL North Byron, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

