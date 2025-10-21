Comedian Rachel Feinstein bringing three days of laughs to Grand Rapids

Rachel Feinstein was named one of Variety's "10 Comics To Watch" in 2024. She has appeared on Inside Amy Schumer, Top Five, Red Oaks, Crashing, and more. Her comedic chops have garnered specials on both Netflix and Comedy Central, and her routines continue to rake in millions of views on YouTube.

She will take the stage at Dr. Grins Comedy Club, located inside The B.O.B. on Thursday, October 23 through Sunday, October 25 at 8 P.M. Tickets for the show are still available for purchase online.

Rachel spoke to Todd over Zoom to share more.

