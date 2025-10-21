Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Comedian Rachel Feinstein bringing three days of laughs to Grand Rapids

The comedian will be at Dr. Grins Comedy Club October 23 through 25
Comedian Rachel Feinstein
Posted

Rachel Feinstein was named one of Variety's "10 Comics To Watch" in 2024. She has appeared on Inside Amy Schumer, Top Five, Red Oaks, Crashing, and more. Her comedic chops have garnered specials on both Netflix and Comedy Central, and her routines continue to rake in millions of views on YouTube.

She will take the stage at Dr. Grins Comedy Club, located inside The B.O.B. on Thursday, October 23 through Sunday, October 25 at 8 P.M. Tickets for the show are still available for purchase online.

Rachel spoke to Todd over Zoom to share more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your reporter