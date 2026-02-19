Cleaning out your closet for Spring? Try this strategy from The Closet Coach

We may be enjoying this Fool's Spring for now, but the real season will be here before we know it, which means it is also a good opportunity to get ahead and declutter your wardrobe to prepare for Spring.

However, decluttering is an emotional experience, and trying the traditional "remove everything from your closet and discard what you dislike" approach may be more counterintuitive than productive.

Sara Gillespie is a style expert and founder of The Closet Coach, a platform that helps individuals provide sustainable wardrobe solutions that are budget-friendly. Her "Declutter In Reverse" Playbook focuses on prioritizing what pieces to keep in your closet, rather than focus on what to get rid of. Using small, manageable time and segments, decluttering in reverse provides a repeatable system to be performed, allowing users to make grounded emotional decisions without decision fatigue, overwhelm, and burnout.

Sara returned to the Mix to demonstrate the "declutter in reverse" strategy with Michelle.

Scan the QR code below to access the Declutter in Reverse Playbook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok