Class Act: Tami Hjelm

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's time to sing the praises of another excellent educator in West Michigan! Singing those praises would be the correct way to honor Tami Hjelm as she is the choir teacher at Northview Crossroads Middle School. Mrs. Hjelm is March's Class Act Teacher of the Month!

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong campaign putting the focus on our amazing local teachers. We want to celebrate and highlight the educators in the West Michigan area who have made an impact. Class Act is introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. A teacher is chosen each month to be honored and given a great prize with one being named Teacher of the Year right before the summer of 2024.

While we paid Mrs. Hjelm a visit to see her in action, we met a parent and grandparent of students she has taught in the past... and is currently teaching! They gave a glowing testimonial and even brought Mrs. Hjelm a gift. Watch the full interview and don't forget to nominate a great teacher you know!

Thank you to Mrs. Hjelm for her talent, energy, and commitment to kids in West Michigan! And a huge thanks to our friends at the Michigan Education Savings Plan for being the title sponsor for this promotion.