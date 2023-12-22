Class Act: Kasandra Berens

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong campaign putting the focus on our amazing local teachers. We want to celebrate and highlight the educators in the West Michigan area who have made an impact. Class Act is introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. A teacher is chosen each month to be honored and given a great prize with one being named Teacher of the Year right before the summer of 2024.

December's Class Act winner is Kasandra Berens, a Macatawa Bay Middle School English teacher. She not only encourages her students inside the classroom but is also greatly involved in the student organization "Calling All Colors." It's a program for middle and high school students, and provides inviting, safe spaces for students to talk about biases, particularly related to race and ethnicity.

