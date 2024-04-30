Class Act: Jennifer Gwinnup

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

This month's Class Act winner puts heart in art! Jennifer Gwinnup is an art teacher for Spring Lake Public Schools and is often praised for the involvement she invests in the personal lives of her students. Congratulations to Jennifer for being nominated and selected as an educator making an impact in West Michigan.

We invited Jennifer to our studios to learn more about why she chose to become an educator, why she's remained a teacher, and most importantly to learn what today's teachers and the occupation as a whole need from us.

We were treated to a Zoom call from a parent of one of Jennifer's former students who told us about The Chalkboard Project - a campaign started by Jennifer with a goal to change the way we speak to one another.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong campaign putting the focus on our amazing local teachers. We want to celebrate and highlight the educators in the West Michigan area who have made an impact. Class Act is introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. A teacher is chosen each month to be honored and given a great prize with one being named Teacher of the Year right before the summer of 2024.

Thank you to Jennifer for her talent, energy, and commitment to kids in West Michigan!