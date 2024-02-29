Class Act: Ellen Erhardt

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong campaign putting the focus on our amazing local teachers. We want to celebrate and highlight the educators in the West Michigan area who have made an impact. Class Act is introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. A teacher is chosen each month to be honored and given a great prize with one being named Teacher of the Year right before the summer of 2024.

February's Class Act winner is Ellen Erhardt, an elementary teacher at Our Lady of Consolation School in Grand Rapids.

During our interview, some parents of children being taught by Mrs. Erhardt popped in to tell us all what they think of her as a teacher! Plus we learned about her path to the profession, what has kept her in the field, and what's needed to bring more top tier candidates to consider teaching as a career.

Watch the full interview and don't forget to nominate a great teacher you know!

A huge thanks to our friends at the Michigan Education Savings Plan for being the title sponsor for this promotion.