Class Act: Dennis Kozian

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong campaign putting the focus on our amazing local teachers. We want to celebrate and highlight the educators in the West Michigan area that have made an impact. Class Act is introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. A teacher is chosen each month to be honored and given a great prize with one being named Teacher of the Year right before the summer of 2024.

November's winning teacher is Dennis Kozian - the Director of Bands for Portage Middle Schools. Dennis has been teaching in the area for over 26 years!

We invited Dennis into our studios to talk about why he became a teacher and to learn what he feels teachers really need these days to grow the profession. Pam Herr, a parent of one his former students, joined us as well and we learned how having Dennis teach her son did more than teach him how to play an instrument. Watch the full interview and don't forget to nominate a great teacher you know!

A huge thanks to our friends at the Michigan Education Savings Plan for being the title sponsor for this promotion.

