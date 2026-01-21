City of South Haven prepares for annual winter Ice Breaker Festival

Winter may be considered a slow season for tourist-driven cities across West Michigan, but this time of year can still provide an opportunity for the community and visitors to explore local businesses.

The popular Ice Breaker Festival returns throughout downtown South Haven from January 30 through February 1, supporting local shops and restaurants while bringing the community together. The festival is heading into its 32nd year, featuring activities and experiences for all ages.

Times and locations of events will vary throughout the weekend. Highlights include a snowsuit fashion contest, live ice carving in student, amateur, and professional divisions, chili cook-off hosted by downtown restaurants and bars, horse-drawn wagon rides, a 360 Photo Experience, live entertainment, and more.

Saturday's event highlights includes "Heat The Streets", where three fire pits will be open for s'more roasting. The fan-favorite cardboard sled race also makes a return that day, where participants are instructed to build sleds using only cardboard and duct tape, then race them down Coast Guard Hill. Saturday will also feature the "Break The Ice" 5K run, walk, and kid's frosty dash, where all registration proceeds will benefit South Haven Public Schools' middle and high school cross country teams.

All other event proceeds will benefit local nonprofits and community programs in the area.

There is a lot to look forward to during the festival! Assistant Director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce Olivia Thompson sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit southhavenmi.com for more information on the festival, including a full list of events and schedules. You can also follow the event on Facebook for updates.

