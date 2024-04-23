Cider Week GR happening May 10-18 offering cider events, tap takeovers, paired dinners & more

Grand Rapids may be Beer City, but the city is also home to many apple orchards and cideries. The city is celebrating Michigan's apples and hard cider scene for nine full days during Cider Week GR.

From May 10-18, there will be cider events, tap takeovers, paired dinners, and more happening all around Grand Rapids.

The Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP) will also be taking place during Cider Week May 15-17. While not open to the public, the world’s largest cider competition focuses on raising the caliber of cider as a category of beverage.

To wrap up the festivities on May 18, Michigan Cider Fest will take place at Rosa Parks Circle. Attendees can sample ciders from across the state, feast on local foods and enjoy live music.

Cider Week will also be hosting a giveaway through Experience Grand Rapids! To enter, click this link.

To see a complete list of events and participating cideries, visit CiderWeekGR.com.