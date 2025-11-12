Christmas Through Lowell brings businesses together for one shopping weekend

Christmas Through Lowell has been a holiday shopping experience throughout downtown Lowell for over 30 years. Featuring homes, local businesses, and churches, these locations provide hand-made items, including fine art, quilts, crocheted and knitted crafts, ceramics, wood products, even antiques and Christmas decor - and more!

This year's shopping experience will be the weekend of Friday, November 14 through Sunday, November 16, lasting from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. on Friday, 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. on Saturday, and 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Sunday. Several locations are closed on Sunday, but the Christmas Through Lowell digital flipbook features which businesses are open on what days.

75 locations and 350 vendors will be participating this year, with 13 of those 75 locations being brand new to participation.

Printed brochures are available at the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce and participating locations, although it is advised to preview the map digitally to plan your route.

Executive Director for the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Shannon Kennedy visited the Mix to preview the event.

Visit christmasthroughlowell.org for more information.

