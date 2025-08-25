Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Child literacy resources from the Kent District Library

Birth to five years of age is the most important time for children to develop not just their brains, but attitudes towards reading. The Kent District Library has plenty of resources for parents, ranging from age-appropriate activities to the library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten initiative.

KDL's five success basics of love, talk, count, play, and read also impact a child's reading development. Branch Librarian Dawn Heerspink visited the Morning Mix to discuss KDL's resources even further.

Visit kdl.org for more information.

