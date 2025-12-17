Chi-Town Comedy Takeover brings laughter and healing to Kalamazoo

For those looking to lift their spirits this holiday season, a comedy show is set to take place at Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium, bringing laughter and community together for a good cause.

The "Chi-Town Comedy Takeover" will feature four of the biggest comedy names from Chicago, including Correy Bell, Just Nesh, Damon Williams, and Mike Samp. It will be an evening of stand-up on Friday, December 19 beginning at 8 P.M.

Tickets begin at $41 and will benefit the cost of Kalamazoo's fourth annual Juneteenth celebration on June 19, 2026. A VIP ticket option is also available, which includes a comedian meet-and-greet with a photo opportunity.

Attendees must be 18 and older to attend.

Visit the Miller Auditorium box office or millerauditorium.com to purchase tickets.

