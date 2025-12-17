Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Chi-Town Comedy Takeover brings laughter and healing to Kalamazoo

The show will be at Miller Auditorium on Friday, December 19
Chi Town Comedy Takeover
Posted

For those looking to lift their spirits this holiday season, a comedy show is set to take place at Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium, bringing laughter and community together for a good cause.

The "Chi-Town Comedy Takeover" will feature four of the biggest comedy names from Chicago, including Correy Bell, Just Nesh, Damon Williams, and Mike Samp. It will be an evening of stand-up on Friday, December 19 beginning at 8 P.M.

Tickets begin at $41 and will benefit the cost of Kalamazoo's fourth annual Juneteenth celebration on June 19, 2026. A VIP ticket option is also available, which includes a comedian meet-and-greet with a photo opportunity.

Attendees must be 18 and older to attend.

Visit the Miller Auditorium box office or millerauditorium.com to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your neighborhood reporter