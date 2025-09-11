Chef Lee Timko of Terra GR showcases the dish he's making for Taste of Hope

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For over 100 years, the American Cancer Society has been the leading cancer-fighting organization in the United States, ensuring that advocacy, research, and patient support are at the forefront to improve the lives of those affected by cancer and end it as a whole.

The organization's leading culinary event, Taste of Hope, features some of West Michigan's esteemed chefs and popular restaurants in the culinary scene across the region. This year's event will be at the Frederik Meijer Gardens on October 29 at 5:30 P.M.

Individual tickets are on sale now for $200, and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

One of the event's chefs, Lee Timko of Terra GR, visited the Morning Mix to share the recipe for the "Terra" Charred Peach and Barata Salad.

To make the salad dressing, put all of these ingredients into a food processor and blend well:



6 anchovies rinsed

2 T capers

5 garlic cloves

1/2 c. EVOO

6 T red wine vinegar

2 T dijon mustard

3 c. mint leaves

1.5 c. parsley

Salk and pepper to taste

Visit tohwestmi.acsgala.org for more event information.

